SAN ANGELO, Texas — No. 9 Angelo State opened the George and Ola McCorkle Challenge with a 9-5 loss to Texas A&M International Sunday afternoon at Mayer Field.
The Belles (2-2) will return to action on Feb. 22 with a doubleheader against UT Tyler and Texas A&M International. Game one against the Patriots is scheduled for 3 p.m. while the night cap against the Dust Devils is set for 5:15 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Belles fall in home opener to Texas A&M International
