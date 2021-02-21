HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Belles fall in home opener to Texas A&M International

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — No. 9 Angelo State opened the George and Ola McCorkle Challenge with a 9-5 loss to Texas A&M International Sunday afternoon at Mayer Field.

The Belles (2-2) will return to action on Feb. 22 with a doubleheader against UT Tyler and Texas A&M International. Game one against the Patriots is scheduled for 3 p.m. while the night cap against the Dust Devils is set for 5:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo