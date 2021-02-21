HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Belles fall in home opener to Texas A&M International

SAN ANGELO-- Angelo State won 8-0 against UT Permian Basin in game two of the George and Ola McCorkle Challenge.

Makayla Corbin had 4 shut-out innings while Torrey Hogan closed out the last 2 innings allowing no runs.

The programs have faced each other 28 times since 2009, ASU now leads the series 26-2 with this win.

The Belles (2-2) will return to action on Feb. 22 with a doubleheader against UT Tyler and Texas A&M International. Game one against the Patriots is scheduled for 3 p.m. while the night cap against the Dust Devils is set for 5:15 p.m.