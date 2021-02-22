HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Angelo State walks off against No. 4 UT-Tyler

SAN ANGELO- No. 9 Angelo State gets a walk-off win against No. 4 UT-Tyler in their first of two meetings in the George and Ola McCorkle Challenge on Monday afternoon. Jade Strather’s 2 RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Belles the 3-2 win.

Genesis Armendariz went the full seven innings in the circle for Angelo State. She struck out three Patriots, and allowed just two earned runs in the win.

The Belles will face the Patriots again on Tuesday afternoon for their fifth and final game of the McCorkle Challenge.