HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Angelo State gets revenge against Texas A&M-International

SAN ANGEL- No. 9 Angelo State knocks off Texas A&M-International, 3-1 on Monday night, getting revenge against the Dustdevils who beat the Belles in the first game of the George and Ola McCorkle Challenge.

An RBI single by Madison Fernandez and a solo home run by Jade Strather were enough to lift the ninth ranked Belles over the Dustdevils. Makayla Corbin threw a complete game in the circle, striking out four, and giving up just one earned run.

The Belles finish the McCorkle Challenge on Tuesday afternoon against fourth ranked UT-Tyler.