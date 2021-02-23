HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Angelo State concludes McCorkle Challenge against No. 4 UT-Tyler

SAN ANGELO- The ninth ranked Belles softball team fell to fourth ranked UT-Tyler, 4-1 on Tuesday to conclude the George and Ola McCorkle Challenge at Mayer Field. The Belles finish the 3-day event with a 3-2 record.

The Patriots scored two runs in the top of the first off an RBI single by Serena Saldivar and an unearned run off a fielding error in left field. The Belles responded in the bottom half of the inning off an RBI single by Jade Strother. A two RBI double in the fourth added insurance runs for UT-Tyler.

The Belles fall to 4-3 on the season. They’ll be in action again on March 1 for a double header against Henderson State in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.