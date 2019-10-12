HIGHLIGHTS: No. 8 Sterling City beats Water Valley

STERLING CITY– The Sterling City Eagles started out District 8-1A Div. I play with a 56-8 win over the Water Valley Wildcats.

The Eagles started out the scoring with a Frankie Gonzales rushing touchdown to give them an 8-0 lead.

Water Valley responded on their next drive. Harley Davis evened the scored with a long touchdown of his own.

But that was the only touchdown scored by the Wildcats all evening.

Sterling City improves to 7-0 and Water Valley moves to 4-3.

STERLING CITY NEXT GAME: at Westbrook, 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 18th.

WATER VALLEY NEXT GAME: vs Garden City, 7:30 p.m. Friday October 18th.