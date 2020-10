CHRISTOVAL (Texas) – The No. 8 Christoval Cougars win big over the Menard Yellowjackets, 66-0 in District 14-2A DII action. Cougar quarterback Braydon Wilcox and the offense scored on their opening possession, and never trailed en route to their win.

Christoval goes to 2-0 in district play. They’ll be on the road against Eldorado next week. Menard will host the Miles Bulldogs.