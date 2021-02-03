HIGHLIGHTS: No. 7 Angelo State holds off WT in 5-set thriller

SAN ANGELO- No. 7 Angelo State sweeps the home double-header against West Texas A&M in a match that took all five sets, 3-2 (25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10).

Neither team won consecutive sets. The Belles won the first, third and fifth, while the Lady Buffs won the second and fourth.

West Texas A&M’s Torrey Miller scored a match-high, 22 kills. Sadie Snay had 40 assists, and Chandler Vogel had 37 digs, both were match-highs.

For Angelo State, Kailyn Gilbreath served a match-high 3 aces, while Baleigh Allen had a match-high 9 blocks. The Belles now sit at 4-0 on the season. They’ll be in action again February 9 and 10, on the road against Lubbock Christian.

