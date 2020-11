FLOYDADA- No. 5 Spearman Lynx knock off No. 10 Ballinger Bearcats, 35-7 in the area round. Spearman moves on to face Childress in the regional quarterfinals.

Ballinger’s season will come to an end after an outright district title in 2-3A Div. II, and a bi-district round golden ball against Odessa Compass Academy.