VERIBEST- The 4th ranked Veribest Lady Falcons win the outright district title in 12-1A with a 52-22 win over the Eden Lady Bulldogs.

Callie Briley scored a game high 19 points for Veribest. Bella Halfmann added 14 points. Natasha Moya led the Lady Bulldogs with 10.

The Lady Falcons go to 12-0 in district play. Eden falls to 9-2.