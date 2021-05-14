HIGHLIGHTS: No. 4 Angelo State handles Fort Smith in LSC Tournament opener

SAN ANGELO, Texas — No. 4 Angelo State poured in 20 runs on 26 hits to down Arkansas Fort Smith 20-3 in game one of the first round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament Friday night at Foster Field.

The Rams got the scoring party started early with a 7-run second inning and never trailed. Angelo State had seven players record multiple RBIs including junior infielder Aaron Walters who finished four-for-four at the plate with two RBIs and a home run.

Junior pitcher Trent Baker got the win (12-1) on the mound for Rams, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on seven hits, striking out six and walking two.

Angelo State will continue its best-of-three series against the Lions on Saturday. Game two will start at 1 p.m. with game three following, if necessary.

