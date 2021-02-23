HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Angelo State tops UTPB in four sets

SAN ANGELO- The third ranked Belles volleyball downs UT-Permian Basin in four sets, 3-1 in their first match in over a week. The Belles go to 7-0 to remain unbeaten on the season.

The Falcons jumped out to a match lead with a 25-22 win in the first set. The Belles rattled off three straight set wins (25-17, 25-19, 25-17) to finish off the match.

Sophia Berg and Elsa Lamphere led the way offensively for the Belles registering 13 kills. Lindsey Ledyard assisted in 28 kills, and Chloe Patton notched 31 digs – all were match highs.

The Belles and Falcons will meet again on Wednesday night at 7:00 at the Junell Center.

