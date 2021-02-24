HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Angelo State stays unbeaten with win over UTPB

SAN ANGELO- The third ranked Belles volleyball team knocked off UT-Permian Basin in four sets on Wednesday night. The win moves the Belles to a perfect 8-0 on the season. The Falcons drop to 2-7.

The Belles jumped out to a match lead with a 25-21 win in the first set. The Falcons responded with a 25-15 win in the second set. Angelo State won the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-21 to finish out the three to one match win.

Aquincia Strambler tallied 18 kills and Analise Lucio had 39 assists for UTPB. Both were match highs. Chloe Patton had a match-high 34 digs for Angelo State.

The Belles will be in action again this weekend for the ASU Invitational at the Junell Center. They’ll face Texas A&M-International and Western New Mexico on Friday, before concluding with Midwestern State on Saturday.

