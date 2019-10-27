HIGHLIGHTS: No. 22 Rams shut down Falcons

SAN ANGELO– No. 22 Angelo State beat UT Permian Basin 65-7 at LeGrand Stadium on Saturday to win their third straight.

The Rams improve to 7-1 over all and 5-1 in the Lone Star Conference. The Falcons drop to 2-6, 0-5 LSC.

ASU totaled 510 yards, with 386 in the air. The Ram defense held the Falcons to 208 total yards and had three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown by Sophomore Simon Maxey.

The Rams will take a step out of Lone Star Conference action and hit the road to face Adams State (4-4, 4-4 RMAC) of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in Alamosa, CO on Saturday, November 2nd. Kick off will be at 2:00 p.m. CDT.