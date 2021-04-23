HIGHLIGHTS: No. 19 Rebels dominate over the Bobcats

SAN ANGELO– The Central Bobcats hosted No. 19 Midland Lee Rebels in a district 2-6A matchup. The Bobcats ended up losing 15-2.
It was a defensive battle up until the 4th inning when Michael Weidner got the scoring started from there, the Rebels went on to score 15 runs for the win.
Central will be back in action against Midland Lee Saturday, April 24.
