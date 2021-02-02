HIGHLIGHTS: No. 15 Belles down rival West Texas A&M in home opener

SAN ANGELO- No. 15 Angelo State took just four sets to beat rival, West Texas A&M, 3-1 (22-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-23) in the Belles home opener on Tuesday night. The Belles go to 3-0 on the season, while the Lady Buffs fall to 1-2.

Kailyn Gilbreath tallied a match high 16 kills. Sophia Berg had a match high 5 blocks. Chloe Patton tallied a match high 28 digs, and Lindsey Ledyard assisted 29 kills, also a match high.

In the first set, the Belles would go on a run, only to be answered by the Lady Buffs. Gilbreath couldn’t keep a kill attempt in bounds on set point, to give WT the set win, 25-22.

In set 2, the Belles opened on a 12-3 run, and cruised to even the match at one set a piece, 25-11.

In the third, the Belles and Lady Buffs traded 1-point leads, until both teams’ score hit double digits. The Belles outscored WT 16-10 to take a 2-1 match lead, with a 25-21 set win.

The Belles trailed through most of the fourth set, but ended on a 5-1 run, capped off by a Kailyn Gilbreath kill, to win the set, 25-23, and the match 3-1.

No. 15 Angelo State and West Texas A&M will play again on Wednesday night, at 7:00.