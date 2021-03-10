HIGHLIGHTS: No. 15 ASU knocks off St. Ed’s for 4th win

SAN ANGELO- The fifteenth ranked Angelo State Belles soccer team earned their second win over St. Edward’s, 3-0 on Wednesday night. It’s also their second clean sheet against the Hilltoppers this season. The Belles now sit at 4-0-0 to start the season.

Avery McName opened the scoring in the first half, off a Cindy Rodriguez assist. Bianco Troost added an unassisted goals to give the Belles a 2-0 lead at halftime. A header by Gabby Villagrand, off a Cindy Rodriguez cross, gave the Belles a 3-0 lead.

The Belles will be in action again on March 17, when they travel to San Antonio to face St. Mary’s.

