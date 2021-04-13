HIGHLIGHTS: No. 12 Angelo State defeats No. 1 Dallas Baptist for LSC Championship

DALLAS, Texas — Senior forward Avery McNeme scored the game-winning goal in overtime to send No. 12 Angelo State past No. 1 Dallas Baptist 1-0 in the Lone Star Conference Championship match at Patriot Soccer Field on Tuesday.
The Belles (10-0) continued their strong defensive effort with their eighth shutout of the season and capped off their conference tournament run with zero goals allowed.
McNeme was named LSC Tournament MVP while Maddison Stokes, Kylie Hampton, Valerie Solis and Cassidy Hill were named to the All-Tournament team.
Angelo State ends its season on a high note with its first tournament championship since 2018, a perfect record and a goal ratio of 24-2.
