HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Rams shatter program record, route McMurry

SAN ANGELO, Texas — No. 1 Angelo State scored a program-high 29 runs in its 29-5 thrashing of McMurry Tuesday afternoon at Foster Field.



The previous record of 27 runs scored was set back in 2010 against East Central.



ASU tied the record for most RBIs in a single game with 26 and had five players finish with three or more runs-batted-in. Redshirt junior infielder Parker Bramlett went a perfect three-for-three at the plate and notched four RBIs in the record-setting win while redshirt sophomore infielder Jordan Williams, junior infielder Aaron Walters, sophomore outfielder Ryan Neitsch and sophomore infielder Reese Johnson all recorded three RBIs.



Williams also made history of his own by becoming the second ASU baseball player to play all nine positions in one game.



The Rams built a 7-0 lead through three innings, but really opened the game with a 17-run bottom of the fourth.



Angelo State (6-1) has won four straight games and will return to action on Feb. 26 for the first of a three-game series against Lone Star Conference foe St. Mary’s. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Foster Field.

