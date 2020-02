ELDORADO- The Miles Lady Bulldogs traveled to Eldorado to face the Lady Eagles, who came in still unbeaten in District 7-2A. The Lady Bulldogs came out on top, 43-42 in a thriller.

Miles took a one point lead with less than a minute on the clock. Despite two consecutive traveling calls on the Lady Eagles, Eldorado had one more look to win, but the lay up attempt went off the bottom of the backboard.

Eldorado falls to 8-1 in district play. Miles goes to 3-6.