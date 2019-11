SAN ANGELO- Last week's overtime loss to Eastern New Mexico may have bumped the Angelo State Rams football team out of the national rankings, but they're still in the hunt for an NCAA playoff appearance. To do that, they'll have to beat No. 23 Texas A&M-Commerce at LeGrand Stadium this weekend.

Rams head coach, Jeff Girsch spoke this week on the upcoming match-up, and the message to the team that the most important game, is your next game.