MILES- The Miles Bulldogs knocked off Grape Creek in the semi-final in the Miles Ribs Tournament. The Bulldogs punched their ticket to the final with a 56-40 win over the Eagles.

Miles will take on Irion County in tomorrow’s final. Tip-off set for 7:30. Grape Creek falls to the 3rd place game, where they’ll take on Christoval. Tip-off set for 4:30.