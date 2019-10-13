HIGHLIGHTS: Ledyard, Gilbreath power Belles to ninth straight win

SAN ANGELO — No. 21 Angelo State blew by West Texas A&M in straight sets on Saturday to stay perfect in Lone Star Conference play.

The Belles (17-1, 9-0) picked up their ninth straight win in sweeping fashion over the Lady Buffs behind huge performances from junior setter Lindsey Ledyard and redshirt sophomore right side hitter Kailyn Gilbreath.

Ledyard notched a match-high 17 assists in the Belles’ three set victory while senior setter Meghan Parker recorded 15.

Gilbreath led the Angelo State attack with 12 kills.

No. 21 Angelo State will hit the road to take on Western New Mexico (4-12, 2-6) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

