SAN ANGELO- The Lake View Chiefs outlast the Brownfield Cubs in a high scoring thriller at San Angelo Stadium, 63-40. Lake View quarterback, Albert Rodriguez led the way offensively with 8 touchdowns. The Chiefs defense forced 8 turnovers.

The Chiefs scored first, and took a 14-0 lead, before Brownfield climbed back. The two teams were tied at 28 at halftime. The Chiefs’ win ends their 2-game losing streak, and takes them to 3-2 on the season.