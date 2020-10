SAN ANGELO – The Lake View Chiefs fall in their District 2-4A Div. I opener at home against Fort Stockton, 28-65. This was the 15th consecutive meeting between the Chiefs and the Panthers. Fort Stockton now leads that stretch, 8-7.

Lake View falls to 0-1 in district play. The Chiefs will host Andrews next week. The Mustangs come in 1-0 following their win over Big Spring.