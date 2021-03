SAN ANGELO- The Cornerstone Christian Lady Lions advance in the TAPPS 1A playoffs with a 56-9 win over Conroe Lifestyle in the area round on Monday night. The Lady Lions allowed just four points in the second half, en route to the win.

Sophomore Rylie Clemens scored a game high 17 points for the Lady Lions. Jessica Delaughter added 14 of her own.

Cornerstone will take on Conroe Calvary Baptist in the regional round.