MERTZON – The Irion County Hornets pick up their first win in district play with a 49-0 mercy-rule win over Paint Rock.

The Hornets started fast, recovering an onside kick to open the game, and scoring on the first play from scrimmage.

Irion County goes to 1-1 in district 14-1A Division 1. They’re on their bye week next week. Paint Rock falls to 0-1 in district play. They host Veribest next week.