VERIBEST – The Irion County Hornets inch closer to clinching a playoff spot with a 65-8 win over Veribest. With the loss, the Falcons are eliminated from playoff contention.

Water Valley has clinched one of the playoff spots in district 14-1A Div. I. The second spot will be determined by the winner of the regular season finale, between Eden and Irion County in Mertzon.