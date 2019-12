MILES- Irion County Hornets knocked off the Christoval Cougars in boys basketball, to advance to tomorrow’s final in the Miles Ribs Tournament.

It was a low-scoring affair, but the Hornets got the win 39-30. The Hornets will take on Miles in the championship game tomorrow at 7:30. The Cougars will play Grape Creek in the third place game. Tip off set for 4:30.