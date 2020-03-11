HIGHLIGHTS: Hunt powers Wall to run rule win over TLCA

SAN ANGELO — The Wall Lady Hawks opened District 4-3A play in dominant fashion with a run rule win over TLCA 16-2 Tuesday afternoon at the Texas Bank Sports Complex.

Wall scored four runs in the top of the first and added 10 more runs through three innings. Taylor Hunt recorded four hits and drove in one run for the Lady Hawks. She also picked up the win on the mound and struck out seven Lady Eagles over five innings of work.

The Lady Hawks (5-13, 1-0) will continue district play on Thursday against Brady (5-11, 1-0) while TLCA (0-16, 0-1) will take face Brady on March 17.

