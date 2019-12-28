HIGHLIGHTS: Forsan uses big 2nd half to beat Sterling City

STERLING CITY- In the second game of Pool A for the Sterling City Lady Eagles, Forsan uses a big 2nd half to lift them over Sterling City, 27-22 on Friday.

After going 0-2 in pool play, Sterling City will play Garden City in the guaranteed game, Saturday at 10:30 am.

Other Sterling City Holiday Tournament matchups

BOYS

3rd place game: Grady vs. Eldorado, noon

Championship: Sterling City vs. Ira, 4:30 pm

GIRLS

Playoff #1: Ira vs. Eldorado, 9:00 am

Playoff #2: Forsan vs. Highland, 9:00 am

Guaranteed game: Sterling City vs. Garden City, 10:30 am