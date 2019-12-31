HIGHLIGHTS: Everitt’s 26 points powers TLCA over Mason

EDEN — Junior guard Jevon Everitt scored a game-high 26 points as the TLCA Eagles handled the Mason Punchers 72-44 in game three of the Eden Tournament Monday afternoon.

Junior forward Seth Levesque added 12 points for the Eagles while senior guard Whitt Bierschwale led Mason with 13 points.

More Stories for you

• KLST Player of the Year: Elvir shatters records en route to historic season

SAN ANGELO — “Be not afraid of greatness: some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust u…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Eagles down Hornets for third-place finish

STERLING CITY — The Eldorado Lady Eagles held the Highland Hornets to just 13 points in the second half en-route to 4…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado bags third at Holiday Tournament

STERLING CITY — The Eldorado Eagles defeated the Grady Wildcats 48-34 to take third-place at the Sterling City H…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Forsan uses big 2nd half to beat Sterling City

STERLING CITY- In the second game of Pool A for the Sterling City Lady Eagles, Forsan uses a big 2nd half to lift them…

• Top 5 Concho Valley sports moments of 2019

SAN ANGELO — With 2019 in the rear view mirror, the KLST/KSAN sports teams have compiled the top five moments of the y…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City beats Menard in tournament showdown

STERLING CITY– Sterling City beat Menard 73-41 in the opening round of the Varsity basketball tournament on…