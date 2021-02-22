SAN ANGELO, Texas — Senior outfielder Josh Elvir cranked his 34 career home run at Angelo State as the No. 1 Rams completed the series sweep over Wayland Baptist 22-4 Monday afternoon.
The Rams collected 22 total hits and put together a 10-run bottom of the third to blow the game open. Elvir, a USA Baseball Golden Spikes Preseason Watch List nominee, finished the game one-for-two with his only hit coming as the record-breaking home run in the bottom of the third.
The original record of 33 was set by Keith Towne back in 2010.
Angelo State (5-1) will return to on Tuesday against McMurray. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at Foster Field.
HIGHLIGHTS: Elvir breaks home run record, No. 1 Rams sweep Wayland Baptist
