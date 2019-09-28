HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado storms past McCamey 62-32

ELDORADO — The Eldorado Eagles picked up their fourth win of the season on Friday with a 62-32 victory over McCamey.

Senior quarterback Kevan Covarrubiaz and the Eagles’ offense got to work early in the first. Eldorado (4-1) marched down the field and senior running back Elias Luna capped off the scoring drive with a five-yard touchdown run, which brought the score to 14-0 in favor of the Eagles.

The Badgers (2-3) then struck in the second quarter. On fourth down, junior quarterback Ivan Rubio connected with sophomore wide receiver Nano Rodriguez for six, bringing the score to 14-7 after the made extra point.

Eldorado went on to win 62-32 and improved to 4-1 overall on the season.

NEXT GAME FOR ELDORADO: @ Haskell, 10/3, Kickoff set for 7 p.m.