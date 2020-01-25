Christoval High School — Team Scores

Eldorado High School — Team Scores

HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado stays perfect in District 7-2A with win over Christoval

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELDORADO — The Eldorado Lady Eagles handed the Christoval Lady Cougars their first loss in District 7-2A Friday night with a 42-35 win.

Eldorado improves to 5-0 in district play and now hold sole possession of first place while Christoval falls to 4-1.

Senior guard Victoria Dehanis scored a game-high 16 points for Eldorado in the win. Junior guards Allison Vaughn and Graci Jones led the Cougars with 10 points each.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams lose heartbreaker to St. Edward’s
SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams fell in a heartbreaker to #6 St. Edward’s on Thursday night, 78-77. The Rams drop to…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Five Belles score in double figures in win over St. Edward’s
SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Women’s Basketball beat St. Edward’s 85-72 at home on Thursday night. The Belles (10-5, 7-4…

• ASU Belles ready for homestand after rough stretch
SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles get a chance to return home, after their toughest road stretch on the season, going…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Central, Midland play out draw
SAN ANGELO- The Central soccer teams welcomed Midland High to town for a double-header on the pitch on Wednesday. Early…

• Rams looking for statement win against St. Edwards
SAN ANGELO — Midway through its conference schedule Angelo State has a 7-3 record and has shown glimpses of being one…

• New decade, same mentality for Rams
SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State baseball had plenty of success this past decade. The Rams won 366 games and made two…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Christoval Varsity Football Schedule

Eldorado Varsity Football Schedule

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.