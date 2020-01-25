HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado stays perfect in District 7-2A with win over Christoval

ELDORADO — The Eldorado Lady Eagles handed the Christoval Lady Cougars their first loss in District 7-2A Friday night with a 42-35 win.

Eldorado improves to 5-0 in district play and now hold sole possession of first place while Christoval falls to 4-1.

Senior guard Victoria Dehanis scored a game-high 16 points for Eldorado in the win. Junior guards Allison Vaughn and Graci Jones led the Cougars with 10 points each.

