EDEN (Texas) – The Eden Bulldogs get a 14-1A Div. I win over Paint Rock, 59-14. The Bulldogs go to 2-1 in district play. Paint Rock goes to 0-3.

The Bulldogs will face Irion County in the season finale, for the second and final playoff spot out of the district. Paint Rock will face Water Valley, who can clinch the outright title with a win.