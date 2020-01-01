Live Now
Eden High School

Robert Lee High School

HIGHLIGHTS: Eden gets revenge against Robert Lee, crowned Concho Classic champions

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDEN — Eden never trailed Robert Lee in Tuesday’s Concho Classic championship game as the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Steers 43-32.

Robert Lee defeated Eden back in November, but this game was different. The Lady Bulldogs started the game on a 10-0 run and outscored the Lady Steers 16-8 in the third quarter en route to their Concho Classic championship win.

Tara Castleberry led the way for Eden with 13 points while sophomore Braylee Hood scored a game-high 18 points for Robert Lee.

