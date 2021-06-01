SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo United scored two first half goals, but drew San Antonio Corinthians 2-2 in its home opener Tuesday evening at Old Bobcat Stadium.
United forward Avery McNeme got San Angelo on the board in the second minute with a goal assisted by midfielder Kaitelin Heise.
Alex Rodriguez added a second goal for San Angelo in the 23rd minute off an assist from McNeme.
San Antonio answered back in the second half with goals in the 34th and 90th minutes.
San Angelo (0-1-1) will travel to Midland on Saturday for a match against FPS FC.
HIGHLIGHTS: Early goals help SA United to draw in home opener
