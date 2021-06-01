HIGHLIGHTS: Early goals help SA United to draw in home opener

San Angelo, Texas — Congressman August Pfluger who represents the 11th district of Texas visited San Angelo Tuesday night for a town hall at the Legrande Alumni Center.

“A lot of emotions,” U.S. Representative August Pfluger said. ‘When it comes to border security there's a lot of emotion, on the amount of money we're spending and whether or not this country is going to be more secure and more prosperous and that's really, you know what we've heard tonight.”