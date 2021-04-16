SAN ANGELO– The Central Bobcats hosted the Abilene Eagles at Donsky Field. The Bobcats won 8-2 against the Eagles.
The Bobcats got on the board first in the first inning but the Eagles would respond by tieing it up in the fourth inning. Ultimately Central would hold Abiline to two runs and end up winning.
The Bobcats will be back in action Saturday, April 17 in Abilene.
HIGHLIGHTS: Central secures win over Abilene
