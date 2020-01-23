HIGHLIGHTS: Central, Midland play out draw

SAN ANGELO- The Central soccer teams welcomed Midland High to town for a double-header on the pitch on Wednesday. Early in the afternoon, the Bobcats played out a 0-0 draw.

The Lady Cats took on Midland in the night cap at Old Bobcat Stadium. Both teams had their chances throughout, and Midland went on a offensive flurry in the closing stages, but Central’s defense held strong. The Lady Cats and Lady Bulldogs also played out a 0-0 draw.

The Bobcats will be in action again on Friday, when they host Lubbock Coronado at Old Bobcat. The Lady Cats will be off until Tuesday, when they start district play.

