SAN ANGELO- The Central Bobcats basketball team knocked off Plainview, 72-59 on Monday afternoon. The Bobcats go to 2-1 on the early season.

Branden Campbell led the way in scoring for the Bobcats, with 28. Chace Fields added 19 points as well.

The Bobcats will be in action again on Tuesday night. Central faces Amarillo Tascosa at Sands High School in Ackerly. Tip-off set for 4:30 pm.