HIGHLIGHTS: Central falls to Eaton in area round

ABILENE- The Central Bobcats’ season comes to an end after a 40-16 loss to the Haslet Eaton Eagles in the 6A Division II area round on Thursday night.

The Bobcats were without senior quarterback, Malachi Brown, due to a medical emergency. Tyler Hill got the start in replacement. The Eagles held a 23-7 lead at halftime, and continued to roll in the second half to end the Bobcats season.

Central did win their first gold ball since 2017 in the bi-district round last week against El Paso Eastlake. Haslet Eaton advances to face the winner of Prosper and Arlington Bowie.

