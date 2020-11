MIDLAND (Texas)- The Central football team will play postseason football this season. The Bobcats are the first ones out of 2-6A to clinch a playoff berth following with 54-31 win over the Midland High Bulldogs.

Central remains the only unbeaten team in District 2-6A. They got to 4-0 on the district season. Midland High drops to 1-2. The Bobcats will be on a bye next week.