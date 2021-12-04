SAN ANGELO– Central made history after their 72-65 win over Dallas Carter in the annual Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament. The win marks the Bobcats’ first-ever championship since hosting the tournament.
Central was off to a hot start when the first point of the game came from a three-point shot from Raven Ortiz. The Cowboys would make the bobcats fight for the win as they took the lead in the third quarter but not for long central would come back in the same quarter and go on to win it all.
Branden Campbell had the game-high of 21 points while Raven Ortiz had 16. With this win, the Bobcats improve to 9-1 and will be back in action Tuesday, December 7 against Abilene Wylie at 7:30.
Watch the highlights in the video above.
HIGHLIGHTS: Central claims first Doug McCutchen Championship
