HIGHLIGHTS: Central claims first Doug McCutchen Championship

SAN ANGELO-- Central took control in the third quarter and edged past El Paso Eastwood 49-47 in the semifinals of the Doug McCutchen Tournament at Babe Didrikson Gym on Friday.

Senior guard Branden Campbell scored a game-high 27 points, while senior guard Raven Ortiz added eight points for the Bobcats (8-1).

Central will face Dallas Carter in the tournament championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ben Norton Gym.