HIGHLIGHTS: Central Bobcats survive stubborn Odessa

SAN ANGELO- The Central Bobcats knock off district 2-6A rival, Odessa High, 67-61 on Tuesday night. Brandon Campbell led the Bobcats with 21 points. Jaedyn Gipson added 14. Central now sits at 3-3 in district play, 13-7 overall.

Central held a seven point lead at halftime, and tried to pull away in the third quarter. Everytime the Bobcats would go on a run, the Bronchos would respond. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Bobcats were able to pull away, and finish the win, despite a run in the closing stages by Odessa.

The Bobcats will be in action Friday night, on the road at Midland High.

