HIGHLIGHTS: Central beats Coronado in Caprock Classic

LUBBOCK- The Central Lady Cats knocked off Lubbock Coronado, 37-26 in the first round of the 61st annual Fibermax Caprock Classic.

The Lady Cats played their second round game later in the afternoon against Sweetwater. They didn’t have the same luck as they fall, 48-23. They now await the loser of tomorrow morning’s Mexia-Lubbock matchup.

Other High School Basketball Scores:

CAPROCK CLASSIC (girls)- Lubbock

Vega (57) vs. Veribest (24)

TEXAS BANK CLASSIC (girls)- Brownwood

San Saba (43) vs. Miles (26)

Nolan Catholic (54) vs. Miles (27)

BYRON JOHNSTON TOURNAMENT (boys)- Midland

Midland Lee (66) vs. Central (49)

Canyon Randall (72) vs. Central (30)