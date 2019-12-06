HIGHLIGHTS: Brooks fuels Miles to Rib Tournament Championship with strong second half

MILES — The Miles Lady Bulldogs are dancing to the Miles Rib Tournament Championship after powering past Grape Creek 47-30 on Friday in the tournament semifinals.

Senior guard Skyler Brooks scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half to help Miles past Grape Creek. Sophomore forward Regan Smithwick added 12 points while senior shooting guard Tycie Lang nabbed 11 points in the Lady Bulldogs win.

Porter led the way for Grape Creek with a team-high 8 points.

Miles will face the winner of Christoval and Coleman tomorrow in the championship game. Tip-off set for 6 p.m. at Miles High School.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams knock off Tarleton in last regular season match-up

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams hosted Tarleton State on Thursday night, in what would be the final regular season…

• Walker, Herbert highlight all-district honors for Hawks

SAN ANGELO — Wall senior defensive end Joe Walker was named Defensive MVP and junior Kye Herbert earned Co-Utility…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles win final LSC showdown over Tarleton State

SAN ANGELO–Angelo State women’s basketball beat Tarleton State 60-57 on Thursday at the Junell Center. This was the…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Bobcats unable to keep up with Colleyville Heritage

SAN ANGELO — The Central boys’ basketball team struggled to stop Colleyville Heritage in a 93-37 loss on the first day…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Bulldogs cruise past Bronte in first round of Miles Ribs Tournament

MILES — Miles got off to a hot start and cruised past Bronte 59-18 in the first round of the Miles Ribs Tournament…