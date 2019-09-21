HIGHLIGHTS: Brookesmith runs past Veribest 54-0

VERIBEST — Brookesmith went into Veribest and spoiled the Falcons’ homecoming as the Mustangs blank the Falcons 54-0.

And things got out of hand early as Brookesmith found the end zone on its first play from scrimmage. Senior quarterback Holdon Bolt pitched it to junior running back Johnothan Willoughby and he cruised in for the first score of the game, which put the Mustangs out in front 8-0 after the made kick.

Brookesmith continued to pile it on in the first quarter. Senior running back Tyler Willford and sophomore running back Avery Willford got in on the fun with touchdown runs of their own.

NEXT GAME FOR VERIBEST: vs. Irion County, 9/27, Kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.