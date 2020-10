BRONTE (Texas) – The Bronte Longhorns couldn’t keep pace with a strong Hermleigh Cardinals offense, as the Cardinals get the win in Bronte, 55-6.

The Cardinals struck first with a touchdown in their opening possession. The Longhorns marched right back down the field to tie the game at 6, but that was the last time the game was tied.

Bronte faces district rival, Sterling City next week.