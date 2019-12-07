HIGHLIGHTS: Motley County overpowers Blackwell in state semifinals

KNOX CITY — The Blackwell Hornets’ season is over after losing to the Motley County Matadors 56-44 in the 6-man Class 1A State Semifinals.

Junior running back Cameron Coldiron got the scoring started for Blackwell. Coldiron rushed in the first score of the game to give the Hornets an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.

That’s the only lead Blackwell held.

Motley County quickly responded with a score on its first three possessions to give the Matadors a 24-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Senior quarterback Michael Lowry came out throwing for Blackwell to start the second quarter as the Hornets added to their score courtesy of a touchdown run from senior Joel Guia, making the score 24-14 in favor of Motley County.

However, Blackwell could not stop Motley County running back Jake Richards. The running back scored six touchdowns in the first half as the Matadors carried a 48-30 lead into the half.

Blackwell and Motley County combined for 22 points in the second half as the Matadors shut down the Hornets to win 56-44 and advance to the 6-man Class 1A Division II State Championship.

The Hornets finish the season at 13-1 overall after advancing to the program’s first-ever state quarterfinal and state semifinal games.

