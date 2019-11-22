HIGHLIGHTS: Belles sweep UTPB in LSC quarterfinals

COMMERCE- The Angelo State Belles swept the UTPB Lady Falcons (25-22, 25-17, 25-13) to advance to the semifinals of the LSC Tournament. Kailyn Gilbreath led the match in kills with 15. This win also marks the 300th win for head coach, Chuck Waddington.

Angelo State will now play Arkansas-Fort Smith in the semifinals. The two teams have played four times since 2015. All 4 matches were played in the Junell Center. 3 of the 4 matches went to five sets. The only match that didn’t, was last time they met, when Angelo State won in straight sets.

The semifinal match is set for tomorrow at 5 pm in Commerce.